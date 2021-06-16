Singer Noelia looks flirtatious next to her Porsche! | Instagram

Again the coquette singer Noelia of Puerto Rican origin, shared an entertaining video where he wore his striking figure with high boots next to his beautiful Porsche, undoubtedly caused the envy of some and sighs in others.

It was on his Instagram account where he published these beautiful images four days ago where not only his beauty stood out in the eyes of Internet users but also this impressive car, which could be the golden dream of thousands of people.

Noelia he was standing outside his Porsche 911 targa, which we have had the opportunity to see on several occasions and precisely in videos, because this is not the first time he has shown it to us.

The interpreter of “I Touch My Self“And a celebrity of pop music is wearing a short black jumpsuit and quite tight, which has a dragon printed on the front in red, she is wearing long boots also in black.

Although we cannot fully see his Porsche at the door we can see that the “Targa” model is marked as we can see in a photo he shared on August 12, 2020 where he is posing inside what could be his favorite model .

Even though the pretty Puerto Rican He does not usually show off his material goods since it has been on a few occasions that he does, it is inevitable not to turn to see what all he has as a result of years of work and dedication.

Four days ago he shared this video, which is about to reach 80 thousand reproductions, it also has 299 comments, some of them from his fans who would be more than happy to take a walk with him enjoying the Porsche engine. in black with leather interiors and especially from your company.

Noelia stopped to record this video in a house with a large garage in front and several trees around it, where she undoubtedly managed to show off her charms and flirtatious personality.

Surely this is just one of the several transports that the singer and businesswoman has, although apparently it is surely her favorite, on May 14 we also saw her walking in her Targa in another Instagram video with the song My Boyfriend’s Back from the group The Angels.