Singer Nick Kamen, author of ‘I Promised Myself’ dies

LONDON, May 5. (EUROPA PRESS) –

The singer Nick kamen, songwriter ‘I Promised Myself’ who achieved great success in the early 1990s, has died at the age of 59 after a long illness, as confirmed by the British musician’s family.

The death of Kamen, who rose to fame thanks to an advertisement for pants, has generated a wave of goodbyes on social networks, among them from authors such as Boy George. “RIP, the cutest and sweetest man“, said the singer, as reported by the BBC.

Nick kamenBorn April 15, 1962 in Harlow, Essex, UK, he first became known in 1985 when he appeared in a Levi’s spot. In it he stripped down to his underwear in a laundromat.

Subsequently, he began a musical career and released his debut album ‘Each Time You Break My Heart’ in 1986; the single of the same name, produced by American pop star Madonna, rose to number five on the UK charts.

He achieved success again in 1990 with the song ‘I promised myself’, which reached the fifth place in Germany, although it did not exceed the top 50 in his home country.