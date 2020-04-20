Since her isolation from the coronavirus pandemic, Natti Natasha participated on Saturday in the special “One World: Together At Home” offering a message of hope, union and gratitude.

“I wanted to tell you that we are all in this together and that together we can make a difference in people’s lives,” said the Dominican singer, in English, during the event presented by Global Citizen in support of the World Health Organization.

“Today I am proud to join … other artists around the world to show that we can fight COVID-19, bringing together the international public through kindness, inspiring action and a universal language: music,” she added. “It is the time for kindness, hope and gratitude for our frontline essential doctors, nurses and workers who put their lives at risk so that we are safe.”

His participation was broadcast at 5 pm in New York (2100 GMT), and although “USA” appeared on the screen, his advertisers confirmed that he was at his home in Puerto Rico on Saturday.

The popular performer, who this week became the first female urban artist to surpass 2 billion views on YouTube with a single video (“Criminal” with Ozuna), previously told The Associated Press that “the pandemic has affected us everyone”.

“It is important that we come together to inspire the world to take steps to increase support for the global response to COVID-19,” he said in an email interview.

“One World: Together At Home” began at 2 pm (1800 GMT) as a six-hour streaming event followed by a concert curated by Lady Gaga and broadcast simultaneously on ABC, NBC, CBS, Univision, iHeartMedia and Bell Media starting at 8 p.m. (0000 GMT).

The list of participants in the televised concert includes luminaries such as Gaga, the Rolling Stones, Alicia Keys, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Jennifer López, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, John Legend, Taylor Swift and Colombian reggaeton players J Balvin and Maluma, in addition Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert as hosts.

Latin artists such as Anitta, Becky G, Juanes, Luis Fonsi and Sebastián Yatra, as well as Adam Lambert, Annie Lennox, Billy Ray Cyrus, Charlie Puth, Ellie Goulding, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Kesha, Lady Antebellum also participated in the previous event. and Michael Bublé. Some sang while others, such as Natti Natasha, sent messages of encouragement and hope.

In the interview with AP, the interpreter of “Sin pijama” (with Becky G), “No me memo” (with Thalía) and “Despacio” (with Nicky Jam, Manuel Turizo and Myke Towers) said that she was carrying the quarantine “ like everyone else: at home, respecting social distancing and trying not to go out at all, unless it is something very necessary ”.

She has kept herself busy teasing upcoming songs and doing activities including exercise and virtual classes, connecting with her followers, and talking daily with family members.

“I have learned to stay calm, to find things that help me not have anxiety,” he said. “I understand that this will become a way of life, where we have to take care of our food and health, to protect ourselves from this type of virus.”

How do you anticipate that your life or career will change?

“More camera calls, which I didn’t do very often,” he replied.

She also thanked her fans for helping her stay active and positive in these moments: “Thanks to them I have kept myself … wanting to continue doing what I love.”

