ANDhe time has been milled gold in the life of the young singer-songwriter Nathalie Hazim, who in addition to dedicating herself to her artistic career works in other productive activities.

The coming and going of the daily hustle and bustle kept her wrapped in a nebula of work that prevented her from enjoying the benefits that life has brought her.

Now, during the quarantine, she has continued working from her home, where in the midst of solitude she has learned of simplicity and has enjoyed details that were previously alien to her.

Like many others in the world, confinement led her to face the daily chores she had never done before, such as preparing her food, cleaning her house, and also having time to enjoy every corner of her home.

“In the middle of the confinement I realized that I could do many things, I realized how enjoyable my house is, I had never stopped so long and now I enjoy things as simple as the organization of the dishes,” he confesses.

Nathalie also did not have time for her family and friends with whom, now, she takes moments to talk through video calls or the Zoom platform. But the most difficult thing for the artist has been feeling imprisoned and not knowing what may happen in the future, after overcoming the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

But in the meantime, last Friday the artist released her most recent song “Stay”, a song she had written last year and that was planned for release at the beginning of 2020. “The song is a kind of catharsis with which it seeks go ahead. It is a volcano of feelings. Screaming for something so beautiful to stay with us, at times we do not know if we will return to what we used to be. A romance that clings to survive ”, he explained on the subject.

The crisis brought about by the coronavirus paralyzed, for the moment, the launching of the theme and the making of the video clip.

The days passed and Nathalie decided to continue her plans and recorded the video clip with the entire production team online from Argentina, while she was in the country. “This work is a sample that when the effort is put the creativity sprouts to its maximum level. This filmographic material was made by each person from their homes, complying with the appropriate measures of confinement, ”he explained.

