In the last hours, some photos have gone viral that would confirm that the singer Nacho not only has a relationship with the Venezuelan model Melany Mille, but he would be expecting his first daughter.

In the images that were « filtered » by the portal « Por la vision » you can see the member of the famous duo, Chino and Nacho, along with their supposed girlfriend, who wears a big belly. The photographs were takenYesterday, Monday, in a village in Pampatar, Isla Margarita, where Nacho is presumed to be passing all confinement.

Although the couple has not yet spoken publicly, through his Instagram account the artist has been responsible for responding to congratulatory messages and shared an image of his friends, Erwin García and Cristhian Cai´na, ​​where he thanked them for helping him let’s celebrate « the most beautiful of news » with a cake.

For months, the speculations of a love relationship remained on trend on different social networks. They were rumors loaded with controversy since Nacho and Inger Mendoza made their divorce public in late October 2019.

From her marriage to Inger, the interpreter is father of three boys: Miguel, nine, Santiago, seven, and Matías, three. And from a previous relationship, Nacho has his first-born, Diego, 15 years old. So this fifth baby would be the first daughter and the one she has named « The True Queen ».