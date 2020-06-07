The Granada-born singer Lola Índigo has been the unfortunate protagonist of the last hours on social networks after publishing the cover of his latest single, Mala cara, which will be released next Wednesday, June 10. As many other artists usually do, ‘Mimi’ decided to publish the tweet to, moments later, recognize the authorship of the designer of the drawing.

The controversy comes as a result of the authorship of its cover

However, it seems that this was not enough for Belén Ortega, who decided to respond to Lola Índigo’s message in which she shared the cover of this song and thus recognize her authorship. “A pity that artists have to beg for accreditation of authorship even in brother guilds. Well yes, ‘Mala Cara’ is what you have left,” wrote the designer after seeing how the singer did not tag her from the beginning in the main tweet.

My last collaboration, cover for the new work of @lolaindigomusic inspired by ‘Basic Instinct’. A pity that artists have to beg for accreditation of authorship even in sister guilds.

Yes, “Bad Face” is what you have left. #lolaindigo #malacara https://t.co/TsSIRzbP7d – Belén Ortega (@BelenOrtega_) June 6, 2020

The timeline of the tweets may seem secondary until the part of analyzing the two opposing versions of the story arrives. This same Friday night was the moment chosen, or rather established, by Lola Índigo to launch the album cover and share it with her followers. The response of an outraged Belén Ortega arrived this Saturday morning, which motivated the singer to put the same authorship in another tweet a few hours later.

The designer did not accept Lola Indigo’s personal apology

Precisely this factor has not played on the side of Lola Indigo who has decided to respond to the designer herself by offering an explanation: “Last night at 9:00 PM the cover of Mala Cara came out, I took a break to upload it and continued rehearsing. Three hours later , when I got home I got the instagram from the illustrator and tagged her, after doing so I went to send her a message to thank her. I read that he had written to me an hour ago asking for credit, I apologized and explained the situation. This morning she decided to post the tweet anyway, “wrote the singer. a few hours ago in networks.

last night at 9:00 p.m. the cover was pouting, I took a break to upload it and I kept rehearsing, three hours later when I got home I got the instagram of the illustrator and I tagged it, after doing so I went to send her a message to give her thanks – LOLA INDIGO (@lolaindigomusic) June 6, 2020

Still, the grenadine did not settle the issue with this, and explained that “I have also worked for other artists and when my work has been-obviously-paid I have never expected any mention. Even so, he is grateful and for that I always try to give credit to the people who work with me. “It should be said that this vision of ‘Mimi’ has also been highly defended by several of his followers. Despite this, he wanted to offer a public apology to Belén Ortega: “We all make mistakes and I recognize mine.”

Cepeda came to his defense

The controversy, which has made Lola Indigo a national trend in social networks, has served to start a debate among Internet users about what is the right thing in these cases, whether to claim authorship regardless of whether the activity has been paid or not. As in all the controversies that occur on social networks, the singer Luis Cepeda, who wanted to defend the version of his ex-OT partner Lola Indigo, has also not missed his appointment.

Obviously it is okay to give credits and you have to give them but coming to twitter to generate controversy when you have been charged for that work is somewhat ugly in my view. It is my opinion. – Luis Cepeda (@cepedaoficial) June 6, 2020

“Obviously it is okay to give credits and you have to give them, but coming to Twitter to generate controversy when you have been charged for that work is somewhat ugly in my view. It is my opinion,” said the artist from Ourense. His followers asked him “why are you going into this Luis”, to which Cepeda decided to respond with a “I feel like it” that served Lola Indigo to thank her for her support.