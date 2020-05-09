Little Richard, the self-proclaimed “rock ‘n’ roll architect” whose piercing howl, thunderous piano, and high pompadour irrevocably altered popular music as he unveiled black R&B to the white United States, died Saturday, age 87.

Pastor Bill Manson, a close friend of Little Richard’s, told The Associated Press that the death occurred on Saturday morning. Minson said he spoke to the artist’s son and brother, and that the family will not disclose the cause of death.

Richard Penniman, named after his original name, was one of the founding fathers of rock roll n ’roll who helped erase the color barrier on music charts. Along with Chuck Berry and Fats Domino they brought to the masses what was once known as “race music.” Richard’s hyperkinetic piano, along with his howling voice and haircut, made him unusual: a gay, black man famous throughout the United States during the Eisenhower boxy era.

He sold more than 30 million records worldwide and his influence on other musicians was just as impactful, from the Beatles and Otis Redding to Creedence Clearwater Revival and David Bowie. In his personal life, he oscillated between indecency and religion, alternatively accepting the Bible or extravagant behavior.

“Little Richard? That’s rock ‘n’ roll,” Neil Young, who listened to Richard’s riffs on the radio in Canada, told biographer Jimmy McDonough. “Little Richard was incredible on all records.”

It was in 1956 when his classic “Tutti Frutti” landed as a grenade on the Top 40 list, and exploded on radios and turntables across the country. It was highlighted by Richard’s memorable cadence: “wop-bop-a-loo-bop-a-lop-bam-boom.”

A series of hits followed that laid the foundations for rock music: “Lucille,” “Keep A Knockin ‘”, “Long Tall Sally” and “Good Golly Miss Molly.” More than 40 years later, Bruce Springsteen was still performing it live.

Beatle Paul McCartney imitated Richard’s distinctive cries, perhaps most notably with the “Wooooo!” of the hit “She Loves You”. John Lennon covered Richard’s “Rid It Up” and “Ready Teddy” on the 1975 album “Rock and Roll.”

When he opened the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986, he was among the founding members along with Elvis Presley, Berry, Buddy Holly, Jerry Lee Lewis, Sam Cooke, and others.

