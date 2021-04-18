Singer José Manuel Soto is unharmed after a balloon riding accident

The singer José Manuel Soto. (Photo: Aitor Alcalde via Getty Images)

Tremendous scare that José Manuel Soto has taken when he was going to start a trip in an areostatic balloon.

As we see in the images that the singer himself has shared on his Twitter account, the balloon basket has overturned, leaving the occupants with a good scare.

Luckily everything has been a scare and in the video we can see how all the occupants of it, about eight people, laugh at what happened.

“That the basket didn’t overturn, right?” The person recording the images is heard saying. “Didn’t it overturn?” Asks one of the occupants.

On the left we see Soto, who also laughs at what happened. Fortunately, all the occupants have been able to leave under their own power.

Soto himself has joked by posting it on Twitter: “Land as you can.”

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.