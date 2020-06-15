Singer Jordy, how is your life away from the spotlight after only one successful song | Instagram

The little legend that successfully toured the world with the theme « Dur, dur d’être bébé », in which the main figure was Jordy Lemoine, He was only four years old when he barely spoke, but the song toured several countries around the world.

The small Jordy Lemoine, of French origin, was the protogonist of a video that his parents made, which generated worldwide fame in the early 90’s. The theme of the song « Dur, dur d’être bébé » (« It is very difficult to be a baby »).

It was almost impossible not to attend a children’s party and that one of the popular themes of the time did not stand out in the environment, Jordy He conquered countries such as France, Europe, and his music reached America and Japan.

You may be interested Jordy, the twisted relationship with his parents that put them in the sights of the French government

However, suddenly his great fame was extinguished and during the following years they questioned what had happened to the little legend that became so popular and even got a Guinness record « The youngest actor in the world to stay longer in the first places of reproduction ».

At present, Jordy Lemoine maintains a certain closeness to the world of entertainment, although it does not enjoy the same success as before, currently a rock band called « Jordy and the Dixies« , in addition to having made other participations.

Her last TV reappearance was in 2005 on the French reality show « La Ferme Celebrities« where he participated in the second season of said space.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Study engineering in sound, it made some singles in 2005 and 2006, in addition it had a brief appearance in the series ‘Under the sun’. He switched to the rock genre and with his group ‘Jordy and the Dixies‘ he released in 2008 the album titled ‘VingtAge’.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

In 2012 landed a role in a small French production and in 2013 Launched his own production company, ‘DUR DUR Production’ and filmed a fiction entitled ‘Arm @ s and Consequences’, the first private screening took place at the UGC Ciné Cité de Mondeville on September 24, 2015.

Jordy Lemoine today. Last.Fm

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

He currently lives with his wife and son in Great Britain. Lemoine, is the son of Patricia Clerget and Claude Lemoine, (his father) against whom he started a trial in 2006 for trying to financially benefit from his success after acquiring fame, El Dictamen said.

You can also read My poor little angel will return with Macaulay Culkin, he will collect more than 3 M Dollars

« Jordy He pointed out that after his father no longer saw earnings, he abandoned him, « likewise, his parents divorced due to disputes with his fortune.