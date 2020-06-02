Halsey It goes further by healing the wounded in the protests. “data-reactid =” 24 “> Celebrities take a stand against racism after the death of George Floyd and Halsey goes further by healing the wounded in the protests. The singer and actress is also an anti-racist activist and she has demonstrated this on the battlefield. Many celebrities such as Billie Eilish or Robbie Williams have dyed their Instagram black with the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter which is already a global trending topic. The world is fed up with racism and hypocrisy, much more at the hands of the authorities who, if they have acted negligently, should not go unpunished. The protests have spread throughout the planet but their main focuses are in the United States, the country where George Floyd died when he could not breathe since a policeman had his knee resting on his neck while he was fighting to survive without putting up any resistance .

Halsey comes to the aid of injured protesters after violent clashes with police during George Floyd march in Santa Monica with ex Yungblud. LA Santa Monica saw protests taking place on Sunday and the city was also targeted by looters pic.twitter.com/ZLoVYIXYOf – Lilian Chan (@bestgug) June 1, 2020

The photos of Halsey crouching down and helping several people bloodied by the impacts of police rubber balls have gone viral on the Internet. The artist has not limited herself to showing her rejection of racism and police action in the Floyd case online from the comfort of her home but has preferred to step forward and risk integrity in full protest by helping strangers.

The international press has echoed Halsey’s performance and the truth is that the young woman is an example to follow and has taught her followers an important lesson. You have to go out and fight to change the world, you have to end this irrational racism and the abuse of power by some police officers, and a good way to do it is by protesting.

More stories that may interest you

Halsey, more natural than ever on the cover of Rolling Stone& nbsp; “data-reactid =” 37 “> Halsey, more natural than ever on the cover of Rolling Stone

Halsey, the musical revolution that comes to Spain directly from the Emmys“data-reactid =” 38 “> Halsey, the musical revolution that comes to Spain directly from the Emmys

Halsey and the debate that his most natural cover has generated in ‘Rolling Stone’“data-reactid =” 39 “> Halsey and the debate that has sparked his most natural cover on ‘Rolling Stone’