Singer Billie Eillish Is Safe, Gets Restraining Order Against Intruder

Singer Billie Eilish managed to obtain a restraining order against an intruder who prowled her home multiple times in The Angels.

A judge extended to three years the restraining order that the singer Billie eillish It will revolve around a man who repeatedly appeared at his home in Los Angeles.

It was during a hearing in Superior Court that the judge, Dianna Gould-Saltman agreed to extend the May 11 origin that prevents 24-year-old Prenelle Rousseau from attempting to contact or be less than 100 yards (91 meters) from the star 18 year old pop or their parents.

However, the attorney for Eillish, the same singer and her parents were on the phone at the hearing, which was held in a courtroom, which was empty except for a reporter and court personnel due to the restrictions of the coronavirusEven the judge wore a mask.

EilishHer lawyer and parents were on the phone at the hearing, which was held in an empty courtroom, with the exception of an Associated Press reporter and court personnel, due to the restrictions of the coronavirus. Everyone, including the judge, wore face masks.

The order states that Rosseau assaults or harasses the singer’s family or even approaches where she is working Eilish.

However, the subject, Rosseau Neither any defense on their part appeared at the hearing nor could they be contacted.

During the session, the singer did not speak, only her parents answered yes, at the time when the judge asked them if they would like to be included in said order.

As detailed Eilish, the person known for Rosseau He always showed « erratic behavior » when he appeared at the house where he lives with his parents, seven times between May 4 and 5, until he was finally arrested for trespassing.

So the artist’s lawyer Mark D. Passin, asked the judge for a five-year restraining order, but the judge, Gould-Saltman, fixed it between years after hearing that Rosseau I had not tried to contact Eillish or your family outside of those two days.

He also noted that he was not trying to minimize the threat, emphasized the order that it can be amended and extended if necessary.

During his first appearance at the house of EilishRosseau rang the bell and asked the young woman through the surveillance camera if she lived there, she persisted after being told it was the wrong house.

Subsequently, the family decided to call a private security service and Rousseau He returned that same night.

While we were waiting for the security service, Mr. Rousseau remained on our porch, sat down and began to read a book, while also continuing to deliver an intermittent monologue, « Eilish said in court documents. « My father asked him several times to withdraw, but he refused. »

Another of the fears that invaded Eilish and his family is that Rosseau did not wear a mask and on five of his visits he repeatedly rang the bell and the handle without the use of gloves.

