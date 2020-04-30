This was announced by the head of Culture, Alejandra Frausto; the artist was hospitalized for presenting Covid-19 symptoms.

The Secretary of Culture, Alejandra Frausto, unveiled the death of singer Óscar Chávez, who was hospitalized with symptoms of Covid-19.

Through Twitter, the federal official expressed: “A voice of struggle never fades, thanks Oscar Chavez, your life was a journey worthy of you.”

Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, writer and wife of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, also mourned the death of the Mexican artist.

Around 2 in the afternoon on Thursday, his account had reported that Chávez was still stable and “very well attended by hospital staff”, and that the test for Covid-19 “is still in progress.”

This Wednesday it was revealed that Chavéz was hospitalized at the National Medical Center November 20 for having symptoms related to Covid-19.

It was admitted on Tuesday afternoon with “fever, body aches and some difficulties in breathing”, reported Ediciones Pentagrama (stamp with which the exponent of the New Song has been recorded and where his office is located).

“We report that Master Oscar Chávez was admitted with symptoms of COVID-19 and is under observation. We will give news as we have news. We appreciate the messages of support received, “wrote the artist’s office on his Twitter account.

