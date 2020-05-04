The young influencer Lele Pons, who accumulates 40 million followers On Instagram and who is Chayanne’s political niece, she has stunned her fans by confessing his secret “darker and deeperHer popularity on social networks has caused her to become more multifaceted and she is currently a singer, actress, businesswoman with her own makeup line or even the occasional presenter of great programs like the Mexican version of ‘La Voz’.

Now, Pons is in full promotion of the documentary that will premiere on YouTube on May 19 and will be titled ‘Secret Life of Lele Pons‘. As a prelude, and with images that show the hard moments she has suffered, the influencer has made her confession more difficult, revealing that she suffers from various mental disorders that cause her to do things that she does not want to do or that she cannot take care of herself at certain times.

“People think I have a perfect life because of what I teach on social media, but no, I don’t have a perfect life. My darkest and deepest secret is that I have obsessive-compulsive disorder, very strong thoughts that make me do things that I don’t want to do. It got to a point that I couldn’t even move, “he says in the video he has posted on Instagram.” It is a fight that takes 24 hours a day. Unable to take care of herself sometimes, But he is capable of controlling complex things without effort, “explains another of the leading voices in the documentary.” It is surprising that a dysfunctional person is capable of being incredibly artistically productive, “they add.

In addition, next to the video he wrote a short text: “I can finally share with the world what I have been fighting for all my life. I have Tourette syndrome and obsessive-compulsive disorder in addition to other mental disorders. I can’t wait to show you this part of my life that no one has seen before, “he posted.

Tourette syndrome or Gilles de la Tourette syndrome is a neuropsychiatric disorder that manifests before the age of 18 and is characterized by many motor and phonic tics. The first are involuntary movements that generally occur in the face, such as grimaces or blinks, although it can also be extended to the arms or legs. The vowels are usually produced alongside the engines with grunts, screams, or barks. Sometimes they are accompanied by obscene words.

For his part, OCD or obsessive-compulsive disorder is one of the most frequent psychiatric diseases and one of the 20 most disabling for the World Health Organization (WHO). It also usually begins to manifest itself in childhood and adolescence and consists of obsessive thoughts that are fixed and recurring and that provoke restlessness, fear or anxiety in the patient. They can be impulses, phobias, ideas or doubts, and in the case of Lele Pons, seeing the images, it affects him in an obsession with order or a way of doing things, such as turning the shower faucet.