The world of music and the seventh art are in mourning after announcing this Friday, April 3 that the composer of the song ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’, Bill Withers passed away from cardiac complications at the age of 81.

According to Ap News, the singer also lost his life in the City of Los Angeles, United States, last Monday, but his relatives only gave the news to the media, which leaves a gap mainly in the cinema.

Probably not many recognize him physically or by his name, but yes by his songs that have been used in several famous movies such as in ‘Notting Hill’ where in a sequence where actor Hugh Grant is walking is heard in the background ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’, in the end it became an iconic scene.

Also your theme ‘Lovely Day’ was used in the feature film ‘127 Hours’ by director Danny Boyle, in the scene when the protagonist played by James Franco tries to move to stone that has his arm immobilized, but unfortunately fails.

Later, the animated saga ‘The Secret Life of Pets’ adapted this song and For its sequel, rapper LunchMoney Lewis created ‘It’s Gonna Be A Lovely Day.’, which is inspired by ‘Lovely Day’.

On the other hand, he came to be in the first reproduction luagres for his song Lean On Me and his 1972 soul album titled ‘Still Bill’, with which he became an exponent of this genre.

Rest In Peace, teacher Bill Withers.

What a legacy.https: //t.co/GBImqLRdPh – Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) April 3, 2020

The news that Bill Withers died of cardiac complications has already reverberated in Hollywood, as some stars such as producer and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote on his Twitter account: “Rest in peace, Master Bill Withers. What a legacy” , accompanied by a music video by the artist.