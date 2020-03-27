Singaporeans can be jailed for up to six months if they intentionally stay close to another person in the ranks or in public places, according to new rules announced this Friday to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The city-state has introduced new measures to combat the virus, such as the closing of bars and cinemas and the banning of events that bring together large numbers of people.

It also prohibits staying less than a meter away in certain cases. It is about ensuring “social distancing”, an approach applied worldwide to stop the spread of the disease.

According to the regulations, people cannot get too close to others in the lines or sit in a seat less than a meter from each other in a public place.

Those who violate the rules face a prison sentence of up to six months and a fine of up to S $ 10,000 (US $ 7,000).

Business owners should also take steps, such as placing seats that are not fixed on the floor at least a meter away, and making sure people keep their distance when in line.

They face the same penalty if they break the rules.

Singapore, known for having a low crime rate and a very strict concept of law and order, introduced restrictions after an increase in infections from abroad.

The city-state has reported 683 coronavirus infections and two deaths.

The pandemic has infected more than half a million people worldwide and has killed more than 23,000.