A spokesperson indicates that “it is not feasible” to hold the race without fans

Yas Marina’s quote does not appear in the latest drafts for the season

The Singapore Grand Prix remains hopeful of celebrating his career in the 2020 season. Initially, the Marina Bay circuit does not appear to be in Liberty Media’s plans according to the latest drafts, but promoters are still in talks with Formula 1. .

The 2020 Singapore Grand Prix is ​​still in the air. As of today, the original appointment for the weekend of September 19 and 20 has not been canceled or suspended. However, the race does not appear in the last drafts of the possible calendar for the season weighed down by the Covid-19 crisis.

“The schedule for the 2020 season is still running out and the Singapore GP maintains an open dialogue with Formula 1, the Singapore government and our shareholders during this time to explore the different possibilities, “a spokesman for the circuit told The Straits Times.

One of the big problems for the race dispute is the great amount of time that is spent in setting up the facilities of the Marina Bay urban circuit. This factor was the key to the cancellation of the Monaco GP. The lack of scientific information about the behavior of the virus prevents traces and Formula 1 from having a set anticipation time.

“The Singapore GP is also working closely with the Singapore Tourism Assembly and various government agencies to establish the time we need to assemble the circuit. An urban circuit requires considerable temporary infrastructure and sufficient time to complete the construction of all components. ”

The spokesperson explained that “it is not feasible” to hold the race behind closed doors. In this sense, he has also commented that the priority of the circuit is to preserve the health and safety of everyone. Thus, it is more than likely that the appointment of Singapore falls off this 2020 season.

“The work normally takes us three months to complete and this will be affected due to the activities that are allowed right now under government regulations. We will be aware of developments, but our priority is safety and well-being of our fans, workers and countrymen, “said the spokesman to finish.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.