Singapore builds floating solar farms

The validation of the project was carried out based on tests already carried out under similar conditions. And the project itself showed a minimal impact not only on the water quality itself, but also on biodiversity.

Thus, this technology will allow Singapore to become one of the first countries in the world to integrate such water treatment. When construction is complete next year, the complex would be able to produce enough green energy to power all the water treatment plants in this city-state.

And, according to specialists, more generally, this amount of energy produced would cover 7 percent of the energy costs of the National Water Agency of Singapore.