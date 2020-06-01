new normal“The entertainment we used to have in restaurants and bars is moving home. Yes, it is there where you can enjoy hundreds of concerts from the comfort of the chair, for example. For those who love to perform their favorite songs with their own label, there are also multiple karaoke applications and sites that are presented as an excellent alternative. “Data-reactid =” 12 “> As a consequence of the” new normal “, the entertainment we used to Having in restaurants and bars is moving to the home. Yes, that’s where you can enjoy hundreds of concerts from the comfort of the armchair, for example. For those who love to perform their favorite songs with their own label, there are also multiple applications and sites for karaoke presented as an excellent alternative.

phone even those that require you to use them through a computer. Of course, they all guarantee hours and hours of fun. “Data-reactid =” 13 “> In the following list, we list karaoke platforms of all kinds, from those that are installed on your phone to those that require you to use them through Yes, they all guarantee you hours and hours of fun.

lip-sync and share the result with your contacts, so they can see who has the best possibilities in karaoke. The platform is available for both iOS as for Android. “data-reactid =” 16 “> To warm up the engines or“ the throat ”, there is TikTok, the short video app that has attracted attention, especially among young people. Of the many entertainment possibilities it offers, there is the possibility of doing lip-sync and share the result with your contacts, so they can see who has the best possibilities in karaoke.The platform is available for both iOS and Android.

Today we bring you a new plan to do during this confinement. On YouTube there is a channel called "Karaoke At Home" , where we can find shots and dance from @DaniFdez. In addition, you will find songs by other artists @WarnerMusicES .https: //t.co/V2dUMa8wDS & mdash; Dani Fernández D. ???????? (@DaniFdezSpain) April 8, 2020

Along with Warner Music, several Spanish artists have teamed up to upload some tracks of their songs to YouTube, so that people can sing them from home. Of course, to make things easier, the lyrics of the songs are also added. Among the participating stars, for the moment, are Pablo Alborán, Beret, Álex Ubago, Don Patricio, La Pegatina, Los Secretos, Blas Cantó and Dani Fernández.

This platform must be installed on your computer so that you have a complete karaoke system that allows you to have fun with your family. It includes features like singing scores, party mode, the ability to add new songs, sing with another person or up to six members, use your laptop’s camera, and send your score to the web. According to the service, it provides video tutorials that explain the game’s installation and configuration process.

The popular karaoke app promises millions of songs to sing, either alone or “duet with people from around the world.” Other outstanding features are: studio effects, personalization of your profile page in order to have your favorite karaokes, singing scores and different genres to choose from, from Latin to rock. It is an app backed by a community of millions of users internationally.

Yes, this application is more thought to know the lyrics of your favorite songs in real time, since it synchronizes with music applications such as Spotify, YouTube, Pandora, Apple Music, SoundCloud and Google Play Music. The good news is that it is also compatible with Chromecast, which means that you can send the content of your favorite pieces to the screen in the living room of the house to sing them “at the top of your lungs”, either alone or with your family.

More in the style of a social network, it is a platform with 50 million users in the world and that allows singing karaoke songs and making friends through music. All you have to do is select a song; sing it, of course, with the help of the lyrics; edit your participation with a wide variety of effects; and share it to “win likes and followers”. To make things more fun, it also allows you to make duets with singers or friends.

