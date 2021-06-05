Since when is World Environment Day celebrated?

We can define the environment as a complex of physical, chemical and biotic factors that act on an organism or an ecological community and, ultimately, determine its form and survival. Actions on the care and conservation of the environment depend directly on politicsTo the extent that they are governments, through international organizations, they can agree on future objectives to stop the processes that are endangering the habitability of our planet, and that are accelerating the disappearance of species.

Year 1972 it marked a turning point in the development of international environmental policy, with the first major conference on environmental issues, known as the Conference on the Human Environment, or Stockholm Conference. Later that year, on December 15, the General Assembly passed a resolution designating June 5 as World Environment Day, and urging governments and organizations of the United Nations system to on that day all years of activities worldwide “reaffirming its concern for the preservation and enhancement of the environment, with a view to deepening environmental awareness.”

The United Nations recognizes that the protection and health of the environment is an important issue that affects not only the planet’s biodiversity, but also the well-being of peoples and economic development throughout the world. “The celebration of this day gives us the opportunity to broaden the bases for an enlightened opinion and responsible behavior on the part of individuals, companies and communities in the preservation and improvement of the environment.”