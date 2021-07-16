“Since we are here, we are going to fight for the gold”

07/16/2021

On at 12:05 CEST

The Spanish Olympic team is about to start its journey in the Olympic Games. Before, however, he will play a preparatory match against Japan this Saturday, July 17 at 12:20 (local time). The moment of truth will arrive from the 22nd, when the group stage will begin with a double game against Egypt, Honduras and Australia.

The coach Luis de la Fuente has called 22 players, among which are six players who participated with the senior team in the Eurocup (Unai Simón, Eric Garcia, Pau Torres, Pedri, Dani Olmo and Oyarzabal), in addition Barça will be triple represented in the tournament, with Eric Garcia, Òscar Mingueza and Pedri.

“We have a very good base of players and I understand that, since we are here, why are we going to give up fighting for gold. That is our goal, but we do not have pressure due to the great role that the senior team has played in the European Championship. “, has assured.

The epidemiological situation caused by Covid-19 forced the 2020 Olympic Games to be postponed to this year and, in addition, it has recently been made official that the public will not be able to attend the stands of any Olympic discipline. “You have to understand that this is what we have to live. We are adjusting to the situation, when we enter the field tomorrow and then focus on the Egypt game, we will assimilate it better. It is a unique and historic opportunity and, in any circumstance , they are still an Olympic Games “, de la Fuente made clear.