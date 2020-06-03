With a production nearing the end of its tenth season, it is normal that a couple of mistakes have arisen. What is strange is that it has taken so long to describe that ‘The Walking Dead’ never fixed this continuity error in the third season of this successful series that still has a lot to tell.

The second batch of season 10 episodes will arrive sometime this year, it’s not yet clear what the date is, but it is presumed that until the end of fall they will have the episodes ready. Once the pandemic is down, once the guard is over, work will be done on the season 11 to be released not long afterBut that remains to be seen.

What is a fact is that ‘The Walking Dead’ never fixed this continuity error which we see in one of the seasons most praised by fans of the series, since it contained Governor, one of the favorite villains of the saga and Andrea, a very loved character from the first season.

According to the Moovie Mistakes forum, the error falls just with a scene where we see both characters, in a dialogue of episode fourteen. Thanks to the fauna that surrounds them, we see that everything looks somewhat wintry and that the trees have orange leaves, that is, it is autumn, but the dialogue contradicts what has been said.

“In Woodbury, on the street, while Andrea talks to the governor, we can see everyone dressed in orange, red and yellow jackets and trees, which shows that the scene was filmed during the fall. By the start of the third season, they had just had a rough winter. So it should be spring or early summer, “wrote the fan.

This makes sense for production as it was in the fall that the season was recorded and they sure wanted to spend more money on special effects for walkers that to change the foliage of the trees, an understandable mistake although something that we will not be able to avoid noticing when we review the seasons.