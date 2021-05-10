since Maradona’s death to walking a parakeet

The death of Maradona, going to put a candle at the Montserrat monastery, walking a parakeet, or the need to go buy a kitchen robot are some of the more implausible excuses used by some Catalans to the Mossos d’Esquadra to avoid confinement or other restrictions.

Since midnight this Sunday, the state of alarm in Catalonia is no longer in force, and the autonomous police have taken the opportunity to review the more bizarre excuses given by citizens since March 2020 to try to avoid the mobility restrictions caused by Covid-19.

This is a compilation of the most varied explanations, arguments and excuses to which the agents have had to face:

Maradona’s safe conduct

The death of Argentine football legend Diego Armando Maradona It was the pretext of a man who was reported when he was returning home from the Arc de Triomphe in Barcelona.

Crying over the death of his idol did not justify a long displacement without mask, say the Mossos.

Walking a pig, a parakeet or a goat

In full confinement, when going out to pass the dog was a justified reason to leave the house, the Mossos agents met people who they went out to the street with a parakeet, a Vietnamese pig or they even ran into a man from Palafrugell who I was walking a goat, remember the Mossos through their Twitter account.

Essential sexual services

The pandemic has brought the concept of “essential workers” or basic services, but not everyone idea has the same idea of ​​what is essential.

Thus, in the most restrictive phase of the anticovid measures, the Mossos stopped a resident of Figueres who he skipped confinement for a sexual service at home, which in his opinion was essential.

The Mossos also denounced a woman who skipped confinement to go to the house of a man I just met in a contact application, and even the woman was arrested for resistance and disobedience to the agents.

Family repairs

In this long year of pandemic, the Mossos also denounced in El Pont de Suert a maintenance operator of power lines who he traveled with his whole family hidden in the back box of the company’s industrial vehicle.

And is that excuses like fix a water leak, but with the whole family Stuck in the car and the trunk full, have been some of the most common excuses given by those who tried to escape to the second residence, explain the Mossos.

A candle a la Moreneta

The religious fervor it has also been the argument used by some citizens to face the ‘mundane’ restrictions of the pandemic.

Thus, in March of last year it was a recurring excuse that of go put a candle to the monastery of Montserrat, popularly known as the Moreneta, even to an aspiring son to mosso, or to make a promise to that place.

Even two neighbors argued that if he could see the mountain of Montserrat from your home, then is that it was part of his region and they could visit the Montserrat massif without skipping any regional confinement.

The shrine was also used as an excuse by a man, who claimed that his wife was pregnant and he had a whim: eat “mató” (cottage cheese) made in Montserrat.

Everything for my son or the scale

The curfew or regional confinement have also given rise to excuses such as that of a man who told the agents who stopped him on Meridiana avenue in Barcelona that he had to go to his job in Barberà del Vallès because he had left the scale and he had not weighed himself for two weeks.

In all this time, parents located far from their home have also been denounced with the excuse that his son needed the sun, for vitamin D, or a driver who claimed to drive the car at night to put her son to sleep.

A Castellgalí neighbor also argued that Manresa had to be forcibly displaced to change the battery of the watch, because that device was the only one he trusted so as not to get disoriented.

Difficult relationships

The pandemic has also put family coexistence to the test, especially during the strictest confinement, and some citizens, by skipping confinement, argued as a compelling reason that they had to leave home because his wife was unbearable or because I was hysterical.

But other people pushed the repertoire of the excuse even further to the limit, arguing that they literally ran away from the Police because they were afraid of the Police themselves.

In this eagerness to question the prohibitions or the authorities themselves, the Mossos also met in Barcelona with citizens who told them that they claimed as free beings, suggesting that they prioritize victims of sexual assault over enforcing restrictions due to the pandemic or even some habitual offender who claimed his right to earn a living also in pandemic.

Also, one person alleged that I wanted to check expressly if they would sanction her for breaking confinement.

The carajillo, of vital importance

So many months of pandemic go a long way, and in all this time the Mossos have also discovered reasons of vital importance for some: go to the gynecologist 200 kilometers away away, travel from Lleida to L’Hospitalet de l’Infant to bring a jacket to the child for a job interview or buy a food processor.

Another driver who was stopped on a road in the Baix Ebre region who was loaded with bags full of alcoholic beverages also gave another compelling reason. I came from doing the weekly shopping, but the reason he gave was that, with the bars closed, he needed to be able to have the carajillo at home.

The Mossos also stopped a man who alleged that He needed to go to his brother’s house because he did not know how to cook And, of course, eating was essential, or to a woman who said that she urgently needed to go to a vegan store despite having a store of this type in her city, a whole list that shows that the Mossos have also had to load up on patience at this stage.