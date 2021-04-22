Since last Earth Day, climate impacts have only hit harder

By: Tamara Kellogg, MD and Mark Reynolds April 21, 2021

Since last Earth Day, the amount of heat-trapping emissions humans have dumped into our atmosphere was 8 percent less than the previous year. This would be cause for celebration were it not for the fact that the reduction in carbon pollution will be short-lived as the global economy recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although emissions were briefly reduced, the impact of climate change in 2020 was more devastating than ever. The Atlantic hurricane season broke records for the number of named storms – there were 30, so many that the World Meteorological Organization ran out of names and had to use the Greek alphabet.

The 2020 storm season also saw the emergence of another worrisome phenomenon associated with climate change: the rapid intensification of storms. As we personally lived in 2012 with Superstorm Sandy, it can leave coastal communities in the path of deadly hurricanes with little time to evacuate. The rapid intensification is caused by increasingly warmer ocean temperatures.

While hurricanes wreaked havoc in the east, wildfires raged in the west, where dry conditions and record temperatures contributed to one of the worst fire seasons. The US wildfires burned a total of 10.27 million acres in 2020, killed at least 43 people, and according to the AccuWeather service, caused economic damage that could total between $ 130 and $ 150 billion.

When the health impact of smoky skies is taken into account, the human and monetary cost is considerably higher. A 2017 study led by the Environmental Protection Agency found that the medical costs (hospitalizations and premature deaths) of short-term exposure to wildfires that occurred between 2008 and 2012 totaled $ 63 billion, and the costs of the Long-term exposures were estimated at $ 450 billion.

Winter offers no respite from the impact of climate change. The rapid warming of the Arctic, scientists say, played a role in weakening the jet stream that contains the polar vortex. This weakening allowed freezing temperatures to reach the Texas Gulf Coast earlier this year, leaving millions of people without electricity and heat.

In total, the National Office for Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) estimates that the economic consequences of natural disasters in the United States during 2020 reached $ 95 billion.

In New York and the East Coast of the US, we are vulnerable to the high sea levels that flood the piers and streets with each “King Tide” or when they coincide with an ordinary storm. According to a 2020 report by NOAA, routine flooding is set to increase in New York to reach 40 days each year in 2030 and 135 days in 2050. In addition, with higher atmospheric temperatures, residents of urban neighborhoods feel summer heat waves strongly. Air pollution from hydrocarbons affects our health, leaving us more vulnerable to respiratory diseases such as COVID-19.

The frequency of disasters that affect almost all parts of the country will continue to increase with temperatures. Unless ambitious measures are taken to reduce the emissions of polluting gases, these catastrophes will exceed our capacity to adapt and recover. It is time to act.

Among the many measures needed to reduce pollution, a direct and robust tax on carbon emissions is the most effective and fundamental, because it changes the economic incentives to make clean and healthy products the cheapest. By returning all the income from that “Carbon Fee” to the people in recurring payments (what is called “Carbon Dividends”, or “Climate Rent”), we will protect people from economic impact. So we can set a tax high enough to move investment and behavior toward a rapid transition to the clean energy economy.

The ultimate goal is to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Only then will we be able to imagine a world in which every Earth Day does not mark a year of worsening climate impacts. A recent study by economists at Columbia University estimated the level and pace of the carbon tariff needed to reach that goal. The price should reach between $ 34 and $ 64 per metric ton of CO2 by 2025 and between $ 77 and $ 124 by 2030.

Several federal bills that include a Climate Rent are within the range necessary to achieve the necessary emission reductions:

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 2307: Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act), in the Lower House, sponsored by Representative Ted Deutch (D-FL-22)

America’s Clean Future Fund Act (S. 685: America’s Clean Future Fund Act) in the Senate, sponsored by Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL)

The American Opportunity Carbon Fee Act, sponsored by Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI). It is expected to be presented soon.

By following the leadership of Representative Albio Sires of New Jersey and seven other congressmen in the Hispanic Caucus, and by co-sponsoring HR 2307, Representatives Lydia Velazquez, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ritchie Torres and Adriano Espaillat would show their commitment to a bold climate measure. that will especially benefit the Latino community. Additionally, Senators Schumer and Gillibrand can help ensure that Congress implements this crucial measure this year by supporting the bills in the Senate.

Half a century ago, the first Earth Day started a movement that led to a cleaner and healthier environment. This year’s Earth Day comes at a time when more and more people have personally experienced the impacts of climate change. It is time for Congress to act and an ambitious tariff on the carbon that is returned to the people in a Climate Rent is a big step in the right direction.

Tamara Kellogg, MD is the Spanish translator for Ciudadanos por un Clima Vivible / Citizens’ Climate Lobby. Mark Reynolds is the CEO.