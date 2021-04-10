Since he was born in San Diego he has registered No-Hitter with Padres

The MLB never ceases to amaze us, stories that will always leave us with the great question of how it happened, such is the case of Joe musgrove, launcher Big leagues native of the small town of El Cajon, San Diego, who completes the first no-hitter in the story of the San Diego Padres.

Joe musgrove, 28, was born in the city of El Cajon, who from his early years grew up as a fan of the San Diego Padres, a pitcher who has always had a great closeness to the organization, from having the opportunity to occupy a seat in the stands of the Petco Park in his childhood, as well as going to high school just 13 miles from the aforementioned stadium.

The planets began to align around Joe musgrove since January 18, who had been traded via trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the San Diego Padres, move that fell to him like a glove since he would be serving the organization of MLB of his city, as well as the one he was a fan of in his childhood.

Musgrove crossed out a great mark since his arrival in the San Diego Padres, who had received authorization to use No. 44 as a number, the same number worn on his back by the iconic Padres pitcher, Jake Peavy, who at the same time was the great “super hero” for Joe musgrove in his childhood years, since this was his favorite pitcher in those years within MLB.

Joe musgrove step to the history records of the MLB Friday night, who managed to get the first No-hitter for the organization of San Diego Padres in its history, a fact that occurred after 8, 206 thousand matches to achieve this mark, this being the largest number of matches for a team of the Big leagues to get your first No-hitter since its foundation.

Joe musgrove, who silenced the Texas Rangers with a 10-strikeout performance in nine innings pitched, also stepped up to become the sixth pitcher to score a No-hitter for a team from his hometown, joining Jered Weaver, Kevin Gross, Nolan Ryan, Terry Mulholland and Dave Stewart.

Despite living a dream in real life, Joe musgrove He still has to mark the great feat of his life, a dream of this since his childhood, who confessed in a press conference on February 20 that his great dream as a child is to hit a home run in the Petco Park, house of the San Diego Padres. You’ll make it?