SINC collaborator Jesús Méndez wins the HematoAvanza Journalism Award

The SINC collaborator Jesus Mendez has been the winner of the third edition of the “HematoAvanza” Journalism Award, promoted by the Spanish Society of Hematology and Hemotherapy (SEHH), which presented its awards on May 18 in Madrid, in a blended ceremony. The first-prize-winning report, A trip down the main and secondary roads of the new coronavirus, analyzes the three fundamental avenues of attack of SARS-CoV-2, which hundreds of clinical trials are trying to cut.

The second prize went to Javier Granda Revilla from Diario Médico, for his report Precision medicine revolutionizes cancer prognosis; and Jessica Mouzo Quintáns (El País) has obtained a special mention for Living with another disease in times of pandemic.

“The response to this third call has been very positive, with a total of 27 journalistic works presented. In addition, it is worth noting the great quality and thematic diversity of the candidatures, which gives an idea of ​​the richness of the specialty of Hematology and Hemotherapy ”, said Ramón García Sanz, president of the SEHH. “Thanks to this initiative, we once again see the enormous interest that hematology arouses in the media.”

For its part, Beatriz Dominguez Gil, president of the jury and general director of the National Organization of Transplants (ONT), recalled the impact of the pandemic on the donation and transplantation network. “We had to face alone because the countries that were ahead did not communicate anything,” he said. He thanked journalists and the media for “assuming a major responsibility, since the evidence was being forged on the fly.”

Jury

The jury for the III “HematoAvanza” Journalism Prize has been made up of 18 professionals, including health workers, patients, communicators and journalists:

Beatriz Domínguez Gil, president of the jury and general director of the ONT. Ramón García Sanz, president of the SEHH. Carmen García Insausti, medical director of the SEHH. Jorge Sánchez Franco, Director of Communication of the SEHH and secretary of the jury. Joan Carles Reverter Calatayud, president of the Spanish Society of Thrombosis and Haemostasis (SETH). José Manuel Cárdenas Díaz de Espada, president of the Spanish Society for Blood Transfusion and Cell Therapy (SETS). Coral Larrosa de Lope, vice president of the National Association of Health Informants (ANIS). Gema Revuelta de la Poza, vice president of the Spanish Association for Scientific Communication (AECC). Nemesio Rodríguez López, president of the Federation of Associations of Journalists of Spain (FAPE). Gema Lloret Miñana, vice president of the Association of Biotechnology Communicators (AcB). Isabel Martínez-Noriega Campuzano, Director of Marketing and Communication of the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) Begoña Barragán García, President of AEAL, Spanish Association of People Affected by Lymphoma, Myeloma and Leukemia, and of the Spanish Group of Cancer Patients (GEPAC) . Daniel Aníbal García Diego, president of the Spanish Federation of Hemophilia (FEDHEMO). Carina Escobar Manero, president of the Platform of Patient Organizations (POP). Belén López Alonso, director of the Patients and Strategic Communication Area at AbbVie. Rafael Martínez Tomás, Director of Communication at Gilead Sciences. Esteban Palomo-Guio, Vice President and Director of the GSK Patient Area in Spain, Portugal and Israel. Esther Espinosa Domínguez, Director of Communication and Patient Relations at Novartis Oncology.

The award is supported by AbbVie, Gilead, GSK and Novartis.

Rights: Creative Commons.