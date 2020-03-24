Sinaloa will close all its casinos, cinemas and gyms due to coronavirus | Instagram

Various states of the country of Mexico have made the decision to close public places how casinos, cinemas Y gyms due to coronavirus and one of the last states that has decided to do the same is Sinaloa.

This will take place as a preventive measure to prevent further spread of the virus within the country.

Quirino Ordaz Coppel, Governor of the state, announced today a series of measures which will be taken throughout the state of Sinaloa from today.

This will be to help contain possible contagion from the Covid-19, thus preventing it from continuing to expand and implementing the national day of healthy distance.

Announced the suspension of activities in cinemas, casinos, clubs and canteens on a temporary basis.

It was as well as reported that an extension of one more month will be given for the fiscal stimuli that the State Government had given for the month of March.

In this way it will be applied for discount on fines, fee Y expenses, as well as it will be given until April 30 for the expiration of the 2020 car decal.

People who should pay certain procedures may be done from their houses through a computer, tablet or cell phone.

Quirino noted that with respect to the state public administration, it will be granted Labor flexibility to be absent from work at pregnant women, Adults over 65 years Y persons have diseases that make them vulnerable to avoid any type of contagion.

The governor reported that in the country to this day there are registered 316 confirmed cases Y 3 of them are in SinaloaFortunately they are stable.

One of the infected by coronavirus is your daughter Silvana, who is currently in quarantine and under medical care.

In this way, he added that between businessmen and the state government, they will acquire 100 new respirators Y they will buy beds to have more in case it is necessary.

Finally he asked that the population keep calm, do not make panic shopping and act with prudence since right now everything is stable.

