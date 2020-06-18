Narrative | 2020 June 18, Thursday

In Sinaloa, 4,537 people

have passed SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19 disease, 124 more than yesterday, which reduces the total number of people infected in the region to 529 active cases. In total, they have been infected 6,019 people and today they have been confirmed 74 new infected, according to the latest official data corresponding to June 18.

However, the number of people who have died due to contagion by Sars-Cov-2 it is 953, after confirming the death of twenty people this Thursday, according to the latest data.

In Mexico COVID-19 infections grow, reaching 159,793 since the first positive

According to the latest data, currently in Mexico there is 22,209 active cases COVID-19 after confirmation 4,930 new positives and 3,110 discharges this Thursday. Since the start of the pandemic, the total number of those infected has amounted to 159,793, with 118,504 recovered and 19,080 deceased.

Most affected places in Mexico

The regions of Mexico that are being more affected by the impact of the coronavirus are: Mexico City, with 38,871 infections (+754 new confirmed cases) and 5,042 deaths, the region with the highest figures at this time. Mexico state, with 25,227 infections (+663 new cases) and 2,222 dead. Tabasco, with 7,330 infections (+223 new positives) and 774 Dead people.

