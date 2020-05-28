▲ The stadium to which the Monarchs would arrive, whose new name will be Mazatlán FC, will have a capacity for 25,000 people and was built with state and federal resources that totaled an amount of at least 652 million pesos.Photo Jam Media

The governor of Sinaloa, Quirino Ordaz, assured that Mazatlán will become the headquarters of a team from the Mx League, after negotiating with Grupo Salinas the transfer of the Morelia franchise, for which he only hopes that at the latest in 15 days the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) approve the move.

It is real, it is a negotiation that we have brought for several months, it is complicated because reaching the First Division is talking about big leagues. It will be called Mazatlán FC, not Dolphins, that has already been decided, Ordaz told the Línea Directa portal.

He stressed that an official announcement has not yet been made due to the fact that the ordinary assembly of the owners of the Mx League and the Mexican Soccer Federation approve the change of headquarters of the franchise from Morelia to Mazatlán.

In two weeks we will know, but it is not confirmed yet. Things are until they are, until they sing them and that will have to be done between the owner of the team and the FMF; Monarchs are interested in leaving.

The owners of the Morelia and the Sinaloa government need 80 percent of the votes in favor during the owners’ meeting in order to make the change. Once approved, the directive must pay around a million and a half pesos in procedures with the FMF, apart from the fact that the stadium must be certified by the authorities of the Mexican tournament.

Ordaz Coppel denied that the Sinaloa government will be the owner of the campus, as various media have indicated, stating that Tv Azteca will maintain administrative control of the team.

This is not from the government, the stadium is, but the team is not. It cannot be owned by the government, they already have an owner, which is Tv Azteca. Many things would have to be commercialized and they would seek to add entrepreneurs; Imagine, you would be on television all year, he said.

He accepted that there was a federal and state investment for the construction of the new stadium and detailed that 400 of the 652 million pesos that were used were obtained from the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit.

We raise our hands for the great tourism it will bring. We made a wonderful stadium in Mazatlán, it has a capacity for 25 thousand spectators, it is very modern. People from the Federation have come and from there they drew a lot of attention, when the managers came they went away, they said that it was one of the six best venues in the country, even looking for the selection to come at some point, he added.

The official accepted that Lobos BUAP and Querétaro were options to move to Mazatlán, in addition the businesswoman Angélica Fuentes, ex-wife of Jorge Vergara, who owned Chivas, was interested in participating in the team, but in the end the negotiations advanced with Monarcas.

The Promotion League ceased to be, now they say that in two or five years it will return, between which are pears and apples, and that there will be no sales of places, we had to find a current team with the desire to move. Several showed great interest, even Angélica Fuentes came, Lobos BUAP expressed intention, like Querétaro, he pointed out.

The advantage of Mazatlán is that there is a great soccer hobby. People believe that there is only baseball, but it is not, we carry it in our hearts but soccer on television already has a great passion rooted here. Sinaloa has great soccer players like Jared Borgetti, there is a hotbed to promote this sport.

