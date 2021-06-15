Sinaloa approves equal marriage

SINALOA

Following a judicial mandate, the Sinaloa Congress approved to recognize the figure of marriage and concubinage to people of the same sex, with the absence of several legislators who opposed said reforms.

The modifications to articles 40 and 165 of the State Family Code received 23 votes in favor, from the same number of legislators present, but 17 deputies preferred not to attend, given a possible economic and political sanction for opposing a court decision.

The Sinaloa Congress registered the absence of the eight deputies from the PRI, and two from the PAN, but also four legislators from Morena, three from the PT and one independent.

Outside the legislature, representatives of various religious associations, protested to prevent deputies from approving equal marriage, which was not enough to prevent it.

On June 18, 2019, this same legislature voted 20 against and 18 in favor, to reject the legalization of equal marriage in the entity, which began a legal fight by members of the LGBT community in Sinaloa, who filed an amparo.

On June 10, 2021, the State Congress received a notification from the Federal Judicial Power, endorsing said protection promoted in the Second District Court in Sinaloa, and ordering the approval of the reforms to the State Family Code in its next session. .

After its approval, the Executive Power will have a period of sixty calendar days to adapt its regulatory provisions to the provisions of said decree, which must enter into force the day after its publication in the Official Newspaper of the state of Sinaloa.

jcs