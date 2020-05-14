Sinaloa.- The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) announced that Sinaloa is one of the first places in terms of convictions for femicide and intentional homicide.

He explained that in 2019 the conviction rate for murders against women was 65 percent and in intentional homicide 14 percent.

They considered that in that same year, a rate of 60 percent of the files for feminicide and 13 percent for the crime of intentional homicide were prosecuted.

The FGE added that Mexico’s own Global Impunity Index confirms that Sinaloa ranks first in the country with an approximate average of 14 percent of people with convictions, well above the national average of 3 percent.

During the year of analysis, this autonomous constitutional body registered 861 investigation files for intentional homicide and feminicide, with a total of 936 male and female victims.

Of these, 821 investigation folders correspond only to the crime of intentional homicide, which resulted in the deprivation of life of 896 people.

For the crime of femicide, 40 investigation folders were started with the same number of victims.

With regard to the 40 files initiated for the crime of femicide during 2019, through investigative work carried out by the police, the Public Ministry and experts of this Sinaloa Prosecutor’s Office, 24 criminal cases were filed against the party, which it represents 60 percent in relation to the incidence of this same year.

In the indicator of convictions obtained for the crime of femicide, this determination was achieved in 26 of the criminal cases that this autonomous constitutional body follows up with judges of the Sinaloa penal system, yielding a rate of 65 percent in relation to the incidence of 2019, same formula used by the agency México Evaluates in its Impunity Index in Mexico as well as the rating agency Impunidad Cero.

It may interest you:

Coronavirus Mexico: Latest news today May 14 on the Covid 19

How many cases of coronavirus are there in Sinaloa

Sinaloa leads the occupation of beds with fans in Mexico

.