Sina Estavi compares Jack Dorsey’s tweet to the Mona Lisa

03/29/2021 at 10:28 AM CEST

SPORT.es

Buyer of founder Jack Dorsey’s first Twitter tweet for $ 2.9 million sees it as a smart investment. Sina Estavi, the buyer of the tweet, stated that “It is a part of human history in the form of a digital asset. Who knows what the price of the first tweet in human history will be in 50 years.” Estavi also compared his newly acquired tweet to Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa. Experts agree that the first tweet from the founder of Twitter on his own platform is a very valuable asset.

Jack Dorsey’s tweet, which said “just set up my twttr”, was first published on March 21, 2006 and was auctioned by Mr. Dorsey for the Give Directly’s Africa Response charity. Estavi, CEO of cryptocurrency firm Bridge Oracle, bought the tweet using ether, a rival currency to bitcoin.

“I think it’s an emerging market and it’s just the beginning. All forms of digital arts and creations, such as music, photos, videos, tweets and blog posts, can be exchanged in the form of NFT, “said 29-year-old Estavi. He added that his investors and colleagues” are really grateful and happy with this investment because they know the value and future price of this particular NFT and the impact it had on social media. “