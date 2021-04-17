Sin Señas Particulares is rated as one of the best of 2021 by international critics – Tomatazos

Mexican cinema has always enjoyed great worldwide popularity, not only for exponents such as Guillermo del Toro, Alejandro González Iñárritu or Alfonso Cuarón, whose films have reached Hollywood and have managed to win Oscars in different categories, but also many independent films or of smaller scope have been recognized in festivals around the world or by different critics thanks to their unique vision, their heartbreaking stories and their indisputable quality.

In this way, the list of the highest rated films of 2021 was recently announced on Rotten Tomatoes, among which are films such as Nomadland – 100%, the big favorite of the next Oscars; Judas and the Black Messiah – 100%; Disney’s latest film Raya and The Last Dragon – 97%; The father – 100%; the Apple TV + documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry – 70% and the Mexican film Sin Señas Particulares – 100%, which is perhaps less popular than the previous ones, but its quality is indisputable (via Looper).

Fernanda Valadez, who worked as a producer for films such as Los Días más Oscuros de Nosotras – 90% and Mountain Bursts, now makes her feature film directorial debut with this heartbreaking new work that has been described in the critical consensus of Rotten Tomatoes as follows:

A slow descent into despair, Sin Señas Particulares uses the ordeal of a shattered family to offer a harrowing look at the immigrant experience.

Without Particular Signs It has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and tells the story of Magdalena (Mercedes Hernández), a mother who travels through Mexico in search of her son, who according to authorities died while trying to cross the border into the United States.

On the way, the woman comes across her son’s face in a photo of those who died traveling north, yet she discovers no clue as to where her friend might be. The authorities are of little use, as they say that the situation is complicated since he has no particular signs that allow him to be identified.

The film has been applauded for portraying all migration complications and for emphasizing the personal stories of the millions of migrants who seek a better quality of life in other countries, but who, along the way, only find death.

Critics like Ty Burr of the Boston Globe point out that Sin Señas Particulares is “an austere, superbly filmed parable of chaos and loss in modern Mexico.” For his part, Robert Abele, Los Angeles Times, applauds that the film ‘has the power to expand our notions of what a border story is’, while for Monica Castillo, who writes at RogerEbert.com, the film’ removes that feel-good façade of the ‘arrival in America’ narrative to a much more painful reality. ‘

This is how 100% of the critics agree that Valadez’s debut is a guaranteed victory in her career as a director, as it exposes one of the biggest problems of today from a personal, intimate and extremely painful story, under an artistic vision of great impact, moving and really beautiful.

