Simultaneous baby boom of new stars in 36 galaxies

Stellar birth rate can increase when galaxies collide or interact

Galaxies, separated by more than a million light years, should have completely independent lives in terms of when they give birth to new stars. But galaxies separated by up to 13 million light years slowed and then simultaneously accelerated their rate of star birth, according to a study led by Rutgers University published in the Astrophysical Journal.

“It appears that these galaxies are responding to a large-scale change in their environment in the same way that a good economy can stimulate a baby boom.”said lead author Charlotte Olsen, a doctoral student in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the School of Arts and Sciences at Rutgers University-New Brunswick.

“We found that regardless of whether these galaxies were next door neighbors or not, they stopped and then began to form new stars at the same time, as if they had all influenced each other through some extragalactic social network.”said co-author Eric Gawiser, a professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy.

The simultaneous decrease in the stellar birth rate in the 36 dwarf galaxies began 6 billion years ago, and the increase began 3 billion years ago. Understanding how galaxies evolve requires unraveling the many processes that affect them throughout their life (billions of years). Star formation is one of the most fundamental processes. The stellar birth rate can increase when galaxies collide or interact, and galaxies can stop producing new stars if the gas (mainly hydrogen) that makes the stars is lost.

Stories of star formation can paint a rich record of environmental conditions as a galaxy ‘grew’. Dwarf galaxies are the most common but least massive type of galaxy in the universe, and they are especially sensitive to the effects of the environment around them.

The 36 dwarf galaxies included a wide range of environments at distances up to 13 million light years from the Milky Way. The environmental change to which the galaxies apparently responded must be something that distributes fuel to galaxies far away. That could mean finding a huge gas cloud, for example, or a phenomenon in the universe that we don’t yet know about, according to Olsen.

The scientists used two methods to compare the star formation histories. One uses the light of individual stars within galaxies; the other uses light from an entire galaxy, including a wide range of colors.

“The full impact of the discovery is not yet known, as it remains to be seen how much our current models of galaxy growth must be modified to understand this surprise.”Gawiser said. “If the result cannot be explained within our current understanding of cosmology, that would be a huge implication, but we have to give theorists a chance to read our paper and respond with their own research breakthroughs.”

“The James Webb Space Telescope, scheduled to be launched by NASA in October, will be the ideal way to add this new data to discover how far from the Milky Way this ‘baby boom’ has spread” “added Olsen.