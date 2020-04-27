One of the fundamental pillars of industry 4.0, virtual simulation aggregates concepts of Big Data, Machine Learning, Lean Methodology and Artificial Intelligence that, through simulated experiences, identifies points of improvement in processes, foresees failures and production problems, proposes solutions, tests hypotheses and verifies cause and effect relationships of different business strategies.

With technological advances, the use of virtual simulation will be increasingly present in the business environment and, consequently, in people’s daily lives. In this complicated moment of social distance, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the biggest appeal is to objectively recreate strategies, procedures and behaviors to assist the decision-making process.

Thus, the virtual simulation could, for example, help to reproduce different scenarios of coping with the pandemic in a hospital environment, simulating all the complexity of the environment and allowing a detailed study of the cause and effect relationships of the use of different strategies to cope with the disease. .

In this scenario, in any company, all the initiatives to be implemented bring consequences for the business in a direct or indirect way, whether positive or not. And making decisions whose consequences do not have the desired effect or are not in line with business objectives, can be costly, especially in a world in which information travels on the network at extremely high speeds and news comes up all the time.

In this sense, the use of virtual simulation is extremely important for the decision-making process, since the simulation allows the manager to have a full understanding of the effects that certain strategies can cause and then decide which methods to implement and which to discard.

Thus envisioning the best growth scenario, aligned with the company’s strategies and, with the ability to facilitate vision, is able to better identify and manage business risks, avoiding unexpected consequences: such as excessive expenses, errors or rework.

Therefore, the benefits of using virtual simulation are evident, which can be performed remotely, without prejudice to the result, to assist managers, where hardly the same decision made to solve one problem will be adequate to solve another.

In addition, they work in training programs and improve skills, abilities and even attitudes, since they allow practical training, led and accompanied by specialized teams, where an environment and conditions are simulated to stimulate the employee’s appropriate behavior in face of a determined situation.

The main differential of the use of this technology for the formation of new professionals, qualified and qualified to make quick and precise decisions, is the sensation of presence that it provokes, stimulating the brain to intuit that it is really immersed in the context of the simulated environment.

Virtual simulation allows the user to interact with all elements of a scenario, making training a real experience with the possibility to manipulate and understand how a certain process or product works in its entirety and from all angles, as if it were physically in the environment simulated.

The virtual simulation, certainly, exemplifies the enormous transformation potential of industry 4.0, enabling processes of continuous improvement, hypothesis testing, constant waste reduction and improved results through a new and complete simulated experience, without having to jeopardize the routine daily life, in addition to mitigating risks inherent in decision-making.

This may even be the ideal time to carry out simulation procedures and, in the resumption of business, to be ahead of the competition, with the go to market of new products and services, already tested, simulated and corrected.

The sales area is one of those that can most benefit from the scope of this experience, simulating to the consumer all the sensations and experiences of a certain product before purchase, awakening the unanimous desire to purchase the product.

Is your company prepared for this new scenario, with countless possibilities that will arise after the pandemic?

* Leonel Nogueira is CEO of Global TI

