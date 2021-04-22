Simu Liu (‘Shang-Chi’), from stock photo model to Marvel superhero, after insisting on Twitter

The protagonist of ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings’, New signing tasked with bringing to life the first Asian superhero to headline a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, has been making it clear for years that he was the right choice to embody this type of character. Specifically from a time when he said yes to more modest job options: such as working as a model for stock images. Simu Liu is part of this happy ending that he is enjoying very much, underlining that although he has joined the marvel universe, he will never escape that generic photo session to which he says yes for about 100 dollars.

Legitimately wondering if I am the greatest stock photo model of all time. Totally unrelated note, please stop buying these photos. pic.twitter.com/vbcdHGyDyk ? Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) February 21, 2020

how it started how it’s going #ShangChi pic.twitter.com/ZG6tdWH0tM ? ? Corvus? (@lokisdagger_) April 19, 2021

The most curious thing about the matter is that these poses that have now become viral on the net, They were immortalized in 2014, the same year that Liu launched into writing to Marvel via Twitter. to make it clear that it was time to bet on an Asian protagonist in these kinds of fantastic roles. “Hey Marvel, you guys have done a great job with Captain America and Thor. What about an Asian superhero?“That’s how directly Liu was betting on asking for greater diversity in this corner of Disney, something that was not left there. And it is that Liu, Upon learning that ‘Shang-Chi’ was brewing, he mentioned again to Marvel: “Are we going to talk or what?”.

Seven years later we have an actor more than excited about the opportunity and that jokes remembering its beginnings ironically wondering if he’s the greatest stock photo model of all time. “I did ONE stock photoshoot for $ 100 cash in 2014 … and I ended up in HUNDREDS of ads, storefronts, brochures, and textbook covers. On the other hand, please stop buying those photos, “he adds. All this in conversation with his fans and laughing. In fact, before one of those uses of his image, for a ledger, Liu has responded by underlining the irony : “this is tremendously ironic because I worked for Deloitte fresh out of business school and they fired me because it was so bad LOL”.

No stereotypes

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ has recently released its poster, a teaser trailer and some statements from the team, these from the hand of Entertainment Weekly. In the same Liu has spoken of the advantages of telling an origin story not too well known to the general public, but above all has focused on ensuring that this Marvel proposal is very concerned not to fall into stereotypes when it comes to Asian culture.

“When you look at the character of Shang-Chi through the comics going back to the 70s and 80s, the fact that he existed and the fact that he was an Asian character was already amazing,” says Liu. “But at the same time, there are aspects of its representation that perhaps could seem a little stereotyped. So when we began to draw a map of who this character was and what his journey would be during this movie, we were all very sensitive to avoid stereotyping territory“.

‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings’ hits theaters on September 3 this year.