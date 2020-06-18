Remember that manufacturers need careers to show their development potential

Think that real and virtual competitions will coexist

Romain Grosjean, pilot and owner of a simracing team, has offered his opinion on the increasing interest of manufacturers in simracing. The Frenchman sees a future in which car brands will become increasingly involved with this world, but he thinks that simulators will never be able to replace the great platform that is real racing.

Brands are increasingly looking at the world of simracing. Grosjean, who has his own virtual team, acknowledges that the opinion on eSports has changed and now it is not crazy to invest in this platform.

“I tell myself that in the future manufacturers will look at this and be seriously interested in it. It is not easy to get to know the games, find the drivers, and know where to go. We can offer you key solutions in hand to ensure that you certainly this is not crazy, “Grosjean said in remarks to the French magazine Auto Hebdo.

Despite the simracing boom, Romain believes pilots can rest easy because despite how cheap it is for a brand to invest in eSports instead of real racing, it is clear that simulators will never replace the possibilities offered by a platform. of real competition as a technological showcase.

“This is a discussion I had with another professional pilot. He told me that we had to be careful because If the brands realize that they have more benefits derived from eSports and that it costs them 200,000 euros a year instead of several million, they can ask themselves questions.“Romain has reflected.

The Haas pilot thinks that for a manufacturer, simracing is only a complement, since he will always need real racing to expose his full potential and show himself to the market.

“But If you are a manufacturer and want to show your knowledge through the development of technologies, you cannot be satisfied with simracing“Romain has expressed to finish.

