Investors are weighing the possibility of the Bank of England following other central banks in cutting interest rates below zero for the first time.

Over the past week, several Bank of England officials have refused to rule out negative rates.

Britain sold a bond with a yield below 0% for the first time on Wednesday.

The European Central Bank, the Bank of Japan and others have already taken negative rates, and President Donald Trump last year rated the US central bankers. of “stupid” for not doing it.

Here’s how a negative rate policy works along with some of its potential pitfalls:

WHY HAVE SOME CENTRAL BANKS ADOPTED NEGATIVE RATES?

During the 2008-09 global financial crisis, many central banks cut interest rates close to zero.

With their economies still struggling in the following years, policy makers in the euro zone, Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden and Japan allowed rates to drop slightly below 0%.

The coronavirus pandemic has pressured central banks to inject even more stimuli into their economies.

The United States Federal Reserve, which has managed to increase borrowing costs in recent years, has reduced rates to just over zero, but has signaled that it has no intention of going further.

The Bank of England cut its bank rate to a record low of 0.1% in March and has said it is willing to do more to help the economy, probably more immediately, by buying more government bonds.

But new governor Andrew Bailey has been less opposed to the idea of ​​negative rates than his predecessor Mark Carney and BoE chief economist Andy Haldane said it was something being considered.

Investors are betting that the Bank of England could have negative rates later this year.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

Under a negative rate policy, banks and other financial institutions are required to pay interest for parking excess cash – beyond what regulators say they should have on hand for security reasons – safely with the central bank. .

Avoiding fees is an incentive for banks to use their money to lend more to businesses and consumers, helping growth.

The ECB introduced negative rates in 2014. Its deposit rate is currently -0.5%.

The Bank of Japan was negative in 2016, mainly to prevent the strengthening of the yen from hurting its export economy. The Bank of Japan uses aggressive asset purchases to guide short-term rates to -0.1% and the long-term rate to near zero.

WHAT ARE THE PROS AND CONS?

Negative central bank rates reduce borrowing costs for businesses and households.

Proponents say they also help weaken a country’s currency by making it a less attractive investment than other currencies. This may give exporters a competitive advantage but drives inflation by increasing import costs.

But negative rates also reduce the margin financial institutions earn on loans, something Bank of England officials have previously said could be counterproductive, hurting banks and reducing credit flows to the economy.

Speculation about Britain occurs when the ECB and the Bank of Japan have tried to reward banks that use their lines of credit, recognizing the need for incentives to boost loans rather than punishing them for parking their money.

There are also limits to the low negative rates that can apply: Depositors can avoid being charged negative rates on their bank deposits by choosing to store bills instead. (Reporting by William Schomberg in London, Leika Kihara in Tokyo, and Balazs Koranyi in Frankfurt) .. Translate serenitymarkets