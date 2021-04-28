Simple ways to reduce and relieve anxiety

Text: Mar Aguilar / Production: Adriana Toca

To have anxiety is to feel fear, fear and restlessness. It may be a normal stress responseFor example, when you feel scared before making an important decision, taking a decisive exam, or facing a difficult situation at work or in your personal life. This fear can be a good thing when it makes you alert when facing a difficult event and gives you a boost of energy. In fact, it is a instinctive mechanism that humans possess to survive. If we lived in nature, we would have two situations: that of fleeing because a predator is going to eat us or that of confronting him. However, it has been a long time since we have lived in a cave, nor have we had predators to jeopardize our survival. Curiously, when we feel anxiety, our brain labels the causes of the fears in the same way as if we had to flee or fight, is not able to make a difference.

When you suffer from anxiety, the feeling of fear does not go away over time and may even get worse. In addition, it can interfere with day-to-day activities such as going to work, school or interpersonal relationships.

A person with an anxiety disorder has anxious and difficult-to-control thoughts or beliefs that, as we have said, not only do they not disappear with the passage of time, but they can get worse. You also experience physical symptoms that range from unexplained pain to palpitations, dizziness, and even feeling short of breath. Your behavior will change and you may avoid the daily activities that you used to do.

Some of the techniques that can help reduce and relieve anxiety include the following:

Start using a daily In which you write how you feel and that serves as an outlet for those feelings of stress and anxiety, since it will allow your mind to let them go and not get trapped in them. do exercise regularly. Practicing it helps stimulate blood flow, improves neurotransmitter production and calms the symptoms of anxiety. Use relaxation techniques like progressive muscle relaxation, meditation, and visualization to reduce stress. Make sure you are getting enough sleep. When you don’t get enough sleep your body needs, anxiety symptoms can be increased. Works at desensitize you yourself regarding your fears and concerns. If you have to face these situations that you dislike in the future, you will do so in a more relaxed and comfortable way. Find distractions that are healthy like watching a comedy or something funny on TV, listening to music, or playing a game with friends.

Channel your anxiety through art. Not only will it serve as a distraction, but it will give you an outlet for your feelings.

If you recognize yourself in the symptoms of an anxiety disorder, we recommend you consult a specialist, he is the person who can best help you.