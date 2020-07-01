Sometimes, in our liver, strange events begin to occur that do not seem logical. From sudden illness to sudden plant death, all of this can be associated with negative energy building up in the home.

But rest assured, for everything there is a solution. And it is that in this article, we will teach you some simple tricks to know if your house is full of negative energy.

And to find out whether or not there is negative energy in the home, take into account whether any of the following cases are occurring in your home:

Your family members get sick very often or don’t fully recover. Even after going to the doctor, he does not find an apparent cause.

There are many fights or arguments in the home that did not exist before.

If your house is robbed often enough.

If you have pets, they are quite nervous or restless all the time.

Your plants die or wilt even if you take care of them.

General disorder in the home or when there is always dirt no matter how clean you are.

If you notice sadness and loneliness in the environment.

Bad smells and you don’t know its origin and its apparent cause.

You always feel cold.

Rituals with salt

Another way to determine if negative energy is present in your home is with the use of salt.

Put a little salt under your bed before sleeping, if when you wake up it looks purple, it is because there is definitely negative energy and you should do an energy cleaning.

Black salt can also be used to determine if you have negative energy at home. Place it in the corners of your house and under the bed. If it changes color or smell, it means that negative energy is present in the home.

If after doing these rituals you want to cleanse your liver, check out these tips to cleanse your home of negative energies.