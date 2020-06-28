The world is not just zeros and ones. We should not always face problems dichotomously or Manichean. In fact, many complex problems (there are many variables), changing, lysological (difficult to define or conceptualize) or subjective (depending on the worldview of each one) require more flexible answers.

We tend to think of things in a dual way: there are two options and we must choose one. However, many complex questions require answers that adapt dynamically to the circumstances.

Adaptive responses

Is that or that better? It depends. Which posture is good? There are interesting things in all positions, also in bad ones. There is no need to embrace fixed or immutable truths. You have to know how to change, adapt and process the feedback of the environment. Things are far from being so simple, but we like the answers that make them simple because ambiguity and uncertainty cause us stress.

Many matters require this kind of posture. A procedure for which our brain, which loves simplification, especially Manichean, is not designed at the factory: it requires training, training, like scientific thinking or systematically skeptical.

Although pleasant, nevertheless, dichotomous thinking is not very conducive to living in large or global communities. Because this kind of simplifying thinking is a way of isolating ourselves from people who think differently, which pushes us to reify the other, by establishing a “They-We” dynamic. For this reason, for example, being right or left influences your opinions more than any other factor.

We love binary judgments, Manichean propositions, all or nothing, as the philosopher pointed out Julian Baggini in Do they think we are stupid ?: “We prefer” that is true “or” that is false “to” the factual part of that statement is true but its supposed advantages are not real “. However pleasant and comfortable these judgments may be, it is good to subject them to scrutiny from time to time.

Sometimes dabbling serenely. Other times, reading some reasoned book about a position contrary to ours. However, one way to approach these dichotomies with the lowest guard, by way of emotion, are fictions: movies, series and novels. It is also the best way to empathize with people who hold ideas that are contrary to ours.

If you are interested in a good list of works of fiction to reflect cognitively but also emotionally on these dichotomies, I leave you one that I consider interesting, as well as a video where I analyze them all:

The Truman Show: Freedom VS Happiness.

The Terror: Utilitarian ethics VS Ethics of virtue.

Pleasantville: Order VS Chaos or Progressivism VS Conservatism.

The beach: Realism VS Idealism.

Castaway: Eternal love VS Responsible love.

The ships of time: Knowledge VS Ignorance.

Novels by Luis Landero: Ambition VS Being happy with what you have.

41 minutes talking about movies, series and novels. From the end of works of fiction that staggered my opinion on some essentially dichotomous issue, where there is no “good” or “bad”, but rather a “maybe”, “may”, “sometimes” or “a little”.

