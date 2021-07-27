Simon’s crack against the organization of the Olympic Games: “We are asked to play in robot mode”

Tokyo is going through days with almost extreme heat temperatures for the city and with high humidity, a fact that affects the performance (and health) of high performance athletes who try to do their best to stop as high as possible your country in the Olympic Games. In that sense, Gilles Simon He criticized the organization for not putting tennis matches at more reasonable times (they start at 11 a.m. local time). “It is brutal that they give us a minute to change sides in a context in which we have to do everything. I would like to take the organizers to the track to show them what it is like to have a minute of rest with 40 degrees, “said the Frenchman at a press conference, according to words collected by Tennisactu.

In addition, he stated -taxatively-: “Recovery costs more: the legs move less quickly and in a rally our heart rate goes up too high. Your head is spinning. They should increase the recovery time and allow 10 minutes between sets. We are asked to play in robot mode when we are alone and we have no help. ”