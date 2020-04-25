Simone and Simaria praised Paolla Oliveira during the live this Friday (24). The ‘Coleguinhas’ did not think twice when saying everything they think of the actress. ‘Hey, hot woman. If I were a man, I would catch her, ‘said Simaria. ‘I could have those delicious legs,’ added Simone. The country singers also entertained the virtual audience with a dance

Simone and Simaria exalted Paolla Oliveira during a live-show on Friday night (24) when they were informed that the actress was watching the show from a distance. In a good-humored way, the “Coleguinhas” that rocked the look for the presentation did not spare praise to Douglas Maluf’s girlfriend, for whom she was honored on Women’s Day. “Hey, hot woman. If I were a man, I would get her,” said Simaria.

‘I could have Paolla’s legs,’ said Simone

Simone’s sister ended up fumbling when she spoke the name of Vivi Guedes’ interpreter of “A Dona do Pedaço”. “Paolla de Olivera, my beautiful. One of the most beautiful women in Brazil,” she shot, being corrected by little Henry’s mother, who had an accident at home last month. “Paolla Oliveira. The ‘fia’ of the plague ‘is beautiful. She is beautiful. It’s beautiful,” he said, highlighting the actress’s body. “The fagot has legs, my God. What legs! I could have those delicious legs,” he said.

‘Hot, good,’ said Simaria of Paolla

At that moment, Simaria reinforced his opinion about Douglas’s girlfriend: “If I were a woman, I would take it”. “If you were a ruffian, it would be easy, right? Boy, the fag is good. The fag is good,” added the countryman, who has been showing off a new look with shorter hair. “Light. That model didn’t have one there,” added the technique of “The Voice Kids”, a talent show suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

See the moment when Simone and Simaria exalt Paolla

Smoke hindered Simone and Simaria’s live

During the presentation, the “Coleguinhas” had to avoid a setback. The smoke used as a special effect ended up invading the scene of the pair making it impossible for the two of them to see something ahead, momentarily. “Are you seeing anything?” Asked the oldest of the sisters. “It’s invading everything here,” replied the youngest, trying to extricate herself from the smoke. The two sisters also entertained the virtual audience by improvising a little dance and singing a song for Covid-19.

Felipe Araújo cried when remembering his brother, Cristiano Araújo

Another presentation awaited by the fans was that of Felipe Araújo, who also did his live-show last night. The artist had moments of relaxation when giving “scolding” to people who were calling him and also of emotion. The sertanejo paid tribute to his brother, Cristiano Araújo, and did not hold back his tears. Cristiano died in 2015 after a serious car accident in Goiás, which also victimized his girlfriend, Allana Moraes. At the end of the presentation, Felipe jumped into the pool with his girlfriend.

(By Guilherme Guidorizzi)

See too:

Maiara films Fernando cooking in underwear and melts: ‘Beautiful thing like that’