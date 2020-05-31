Without makeup, Simone said she spent the day cleaning the new house in Alphaville, São Paulo. ‘Morta da Silva. The person has already swept so much. Look at the broom. My finger already has a callus. It is not easy, people. There’s more tomorrow, ‘said Simaria’s sister. The sertaneja will leave the rent and live in a house built by her in the same luxury condominium in Barueri

Simone is moving to her new home, but first she is working hard to keep everything organized for the family. This Saturday (30), the singer reported, in her Instagram Stories, the tiredness of the day of cleaning. “Morta da Silva. The person has already swept so much. Look at the broom. My finger already has a callus. It’s not easy, guys. There’s more tomorrow,” said the artist, without makeup and hiding the neckline with an emoji. This week, Simaria also posed without makeup and the beauty of the famous enchanted her followers.

Simone’s new house has a cinema, gym and sauna

In conversation with Uol, Simone talked about the new property, which is in the same condominium in Alphaville, Barueri (SP), where she lives for rent. According to the artist, the house has three floors, with a private cinema room, swimming pool, sauna, gym and whirlpool. “I am moving next week. However, the house is not 100% ready. The floor below will take at least another two months to finish. But the living room, kitchen, bathrooms and bedrooms are ready”, said the singer, a success on Tik Tok with their fun videos.

Simone explains decision to build house: ‘High prices’

Simone told why she did not choose to buy a finished property. “I came to São Paulo because of the logistics. When I started looking for a place to stay here, wanting to have the comfort I always had in Fortaleza and Goiânia, I saw that the prices were very high. Then, I decided to build. I stayed a while in a rented house waiting for the end of the work “, explained the countrywoman who turned 36 this week and was surprised by her husband, Kaká Diniz.

Simone’s cleavage opens in live and Simaria minimizes: ‘Gives audience’

Last weekend, Simone and Simaria had their second live in this quarantine. The sisters opted for looks with jeans and a neckline with pieces by Riachuelo. During the virtual show, Henry’s mother’s jumpsuit buttons opened when Simaria pulled her to dance. “Look what you did here,” said Simone. “The neckline gives an audience, wait a minute,” replied Vicente’s wife.

Simone makes fun of Simaria’s foot in video: ‘Ugly foot’

Simone wasted no time seeing her sister standing on display and mocked Simaria in a video posted on social media. “Guys, I asked to film. What is Satan’s ugly foot for?” Asked Kaká Diniz’s wife. The sister then defended herself from the joke: “But it serves me, it takes me everywhere. Look at the vein, it looks like the foot of a skull, right?”.

Simone reports fatigue after cleaning in a new house: ‘Finger is calloused’