Simone Johnson, the well-known daughter of The Rock, has given an interview on the Swerve City Podcast, the podcast of the NXT fighter, Isaiah Scott, and in it he talked about how his arrival in WWE took place.

Simone Johnson tells us how she got to WWE

Simone Johnson was going to go to NYU, New York University, after high school, but the appeal of being in a wrestling ring overwhelmed her.

The decision not to go to University to sign for WWE It came at a difficult time since just when he decided he broke his knee.

I was supposed to go to New York University in August, “Simone said on the Swerve City podcast.” At the end of July, I broke my knee completely and it looked bad, but somehow that made me rethink everything. After breaking my knee, I thought, ‘Well, I don’t think I want to go to New York anymore,’ and I wanted to stay in Orlando. Almost a year ago, I moved [a Orlando] And it’s been the best thing I’ve ever done because I love wrestling and I love the people around me. I remember like it was yesterday that a couple of days after I got injured, my mother came in and I said, ‘I don’t think I want to go to New York. I want to attend college in Orlando and continue training once I can. ‘ My mother is everything to me and her first reaction was: “Okay, we’ll make it work.” Throughout all this, she has been the person who has helped me the most Simone went on to say, “Not going to New York was the best decision I made. I signed my contract in December. Now I see [la lucha libre] differently, but I still have that child inside. Now, as I watch it, it’s still amazing, but now I think: What can I learn from this fight, from this person, and how do they get together?

Simone Johnson signed her contract with WWE in February, but has been training at the Performance Center on a regular basis since 2018. It is not yet known when she will make her debut on a company ring.

