Simone Inzaghi, main candidate for Tottenham’s bench

05/10/2021 at 6:10 PM CEST

Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi is now the favorite to become Tottenham’s next manager. And that his bet last week exceeded 18 euros per euro bet. The Italian is this Monday the market leader on Betfair, with a share of 2.20.

Scott Parker is second on the list (8.50), despite Fulham’s impending relegation; Graham Potter (9.00) He falls to third place for a position that has been open since José Mourinho was fired three weeks ago.

Brendan Rodgers has distanced himself from office, while the top favorites –Julian Nagelsmann, Erik ten Hag and Maurizio Sarri– are already discarded after knowing their respective plans for the next campaign.

To a Europa League game

Tottenham interim manager Ryan Mason has had an uneven start on the Spurs bench, debuting with a defeat in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City and winning at home to Southampton and Sheffield United.

Saturday’s defeat to Leeds (3-1) makes Tottenham say goodbye to the Champions League and focus their efforts on trying to catch up with West Ham.