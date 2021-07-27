Simone Biles withdraws from health competition and teaches a lesson in Tokyo

“After the performance I did, I didn’t want to go into any of the other events questioning myself, so I figured it was best if i step back and let these girls go out and do the work and they did just that, ”he said. He added that these Olympic Games have been very particular and exhaustive, coming from the pandemic.

Jordan Chiles, Simone Biles, Grace McCallum and Sunisa Lee from the USA gymnastics team. (Laurence Griffiths / .)

In the days before, Simone spoke about the pressure she felt to bring the gold medal to the United States, both in the team and individual competition. Really I feel like sometimes I have the weight of the world on my shoulders. I know I forget and make it look like the pressure doesn’t affect me, but damn it’s hard sometimes hahaha! The Olympics are not a joke! ”He told the media.