Simone Biles will not play the jump and asymmetric finals of Tokyo 2020 either

After further consultation with the medical staff, Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the event finals for vaulting and uneven bars. She will continue to be evaluated daily to determine if she will compete in the floor exercise and balance beam finals.

McKyla Skinner will be the replacement for Biles, who has already resigned from the individual and team final of the Tokyo Olympics, in which he was going to defend the title, with the aim of “focusing on his mental health.”

Biles, a Rio 2016 winner of five Olympic medals, withdrew from Tuesday’s team final after doing only the jumping exercise, in which she scored low.

After the competition, in which the United States won the silver medal behind Russia – the first defeat of the North American team since 2010 – Biles admitted that she felt pressured, recalled that athletes are people whose mental health must be watched and pointed out that he had not been able to make the jump he had prepared due to his emotional state.

