Simone Biles’ vulnerability is everyone’s vulnerability

It has been news that has impacted the world. Not so much because an exceptional athlete who was highly expected has retired from the Olympics, but because of the reason she has. Possibly, if it had been an injury, it would not have had the same media impact. You have shown courage, and awareness of the problem is sure to help you overcome this situation.

His final words are revealing: with this withdrawal you show that you are strong (to stop competing and take on a problem) and competitive (I don’t want to lose opportunities for my team, I don’t want to do it wrong). It is a firm step towards recovery. This was not his time.

The mind, that great enigma

Many times we do not remember what works. We do it when it stops working, and the mind (understood as a result of brain activity) is no exception.

The mind is an enigma that little by little we are getting to know more. We know that it interprets the reality that surrounds us and helps us to give meaning to our lives. In it we store our memories and our thoughts, desires and emotions also arise from it. Knowing it is knowing yourself.

In Simone’s case, it is the mind that has played a trick on her. He does not have any physical problems, the body responds to him, but his mind has been blocked. And this same thing that has happened to her can happen to any of us. No one is free for the mind to be blocked by any circumstance and at any time.

What is mental health?

The WHO Constitution says: “Health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being, and not just the absence of disease or illness.” That means that mental health is the balance in harmony between the person and the world around him. It includes aspects related to our emotional, psychological and social well-being. It is so important that it directly affects the way we think, feel or act in our lives.

If we have a balanced life, in harmony, physically, mentally and socially, we can say that we enjoy good mental health. But it is not always possible. We are all vulnerable to the events of life.

Some data

Nothing better than approaching the data to verify that what has happened to Simone can happen to anyone. The figures are overwhelming.

In Spain, 1 in 4 people has or will have a mental health problem in their lifetime. Anxiety and depression are the most common, affecting twice as many women as men. According to the Spanish Mental Health Confederation:

6.7% of the population in Spain is affected by anxiety and depression.

More than half of those who need treatment do not receive it.

2 million young people have suffered symptoms of mental disorder in the last year (pandemic).

9% of the population has some type of mental health problem and 25% will have it at some point in their lives, according to the WHO.

Between 11% and 27% of mental health problems in Spain can be attributed to working conditions.

The pandemic has exacerbated this problem. In March of this year, Spain was, along with Portugal, the country in the European Union that consumed the most anxiolytics, sedatives and hypnotics, skyrocketing cases of anxiety and depression.

What Harms Mental Health?

Mental health is essential. In fact, if there is no mental health there is no health. It helps us to cope with stress, to have healthy relationships, to be productive at work, to be physically healthy, to contribute to the community reaching our full potential as people.

However, there are several factors that can alter our mental health. The most common are:

Biological factors, which have to do with genetics or brain chemistry.

Family history of mental health problems.

Life experiences related to trauma or abuse.

Lifestyle, diet, substance use or physical activity, among others.

Mental health can change over time, since it is exposed daily to life problems: losing your job, stress due to competition demands, problems with your partner, at work, in relationships with others …

Caring for the sick, diagnosing a disease, etc. they are situations that can stress us out or exhaust us and overcome us. Now is the time to ask a healthcare professional for help. The most effective is usually the combined treatments of therapy and medication.

What measures can help us regain mental health?

In general, any measure that helps us to improve ourselves. The United States National Library of Medicine notes the following:

Maintain a positive attitude towards life. For this it is important not to dwell on problems or situations of the past or to worry about the future.

Be grateful with life, emphasizing the positive things (paying more attention to the good than the bad).

Take care of physical health (mens sana in corpore sana).

Connect with others.

Have a life purpose.

Train problem solving skills.

Practice meditation and relaxation techniques

The case of Simone Biles could be the case of any of us. We are all exposed to situations that can unbalance our harmony. How we react will depend on when it occurs, how we find ourselves and the factors that surround it. But let’s be aware that we are all vulnerable to disease, we can all be Simone Biles.

The fragility of people is a reality, it is useless to look the other way. At some point we will have to face situations that we do not expect and for which we do not know if we will be prepared. One does not choose the circumstances of life, but the attitude towards them.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Fernando Díez Ruiz does not receive a salary, nor does he carry out consulting work, nor does he own shares, nor does he receive financing from any company or organization that can obtain benefit from this article, and he has declared that he lacks relevant links beyond the aforementioned academic position.