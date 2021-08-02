Simone Biles, entered for the balance beam final

Simone Biles, on July 25, in Tokyo. (Photo: Ezra Shaw via .)

The Tokyo Olympics are being a roller coaster of emotions and this news confirms it: the American gymnast Simone Biles has been registered for the balance beam final on Tuesday, which would mean the return to competition of the athlete, a great figure of her sport and called to be one of the main protagonists of the event, but who gave up playing four finals due to a crisis due to the stress to which she is subjected. She put mental health first and now, after days of rest and the support of half the world for her courage, she takes the step of fighting with her companions.

Biles, a four-time Olympic champion in Rio 2016, surprised the world by leaving the final of the general team competition in the middle of the competition last Tuesday. She was then declared unsuccessful for the final of the general individual, jumping, uneven bars and floor competition.

His words on mental health have been covered in newspapers around the world, putting on the table a problem that affects the whole of society and that elite athletes suffer first-hand.

The gymnast, absolute dominator worldwide since 2013, has publicly thanked the affection received since she announced her retirement and has assured that this has made her understand that her person is more than her results. It has meant a small paradigm shift in sport:

