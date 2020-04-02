The gymnast Simone Biles, who recently broke the record for the most world medals won than any other gymnast in history last October, now is in an unknown. This is because he does not know if he will go to compete in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

During an interview on NBC’s “Today Show” the athlete described her first impressions upon learning of the inevitable news of the Olympics that were scheduled to start on July 22 of this year.

“I was training in the gym because we were only allowed to train less than 10 people and I went to my locker between rotations and received a message. At first I didn’t know how to feel, I just sat down and cried, but in the end it was the best decision. We need to make sure that everyone in the United States and around the world is safe. In other words, it was hard, but it’s fine, ”explained the 23-year-old American.

For the moment, Biles is training at home, either with exercises that his trainers send him, with recommendations of videos he sees on YouTube, or simply with longer walks that also benefit your pet.

“I am texting with my coaches to find out what the best decision will be and that we can put together a plan for next year. Besides that they send us exercises that we can do at home and I am also walking my dog ​​a lot more. So we’re just trying to stay healthy and fit before we can get back to the gym and start training again“He added.

However, the biggest problem is that Biles was preparing to compete in what would have been his last Olympics, as he did not plan to go to more participations at the end of the year. But now the plans have changed and he will have to train a year longer than expected.

“With the year and a half that I took, I managed to get back in shape, Y my coaches helped me with thatSo physically I have no doubt that my coaches will be able to help me get back in shape. But mentally, training a whole year, I think it will be the most difficult for me and all of us, so we will have to be in shape both mentally and physically and that will play an important role in the future, being able to listen to your body and your mind, ”he said in the interview.

While other athletes simply accepted the news, the 23-year-old told the Associated Press (AP) that she needed time to think things through and find a way to continue walking into the future.

And, when questioned as to whether she would go to Tokyo in 2021, she explained that things are still uncertain.

“Well, nothing is really set in stone yet. We are trying to find the right training regiment mentally and physically that we can try to stay on top of our game, ”he shared.

But in reality the young Texan was already ready for a vacation after her participation in Tokyo, so adding another year to that wait was not easy.

“I was mentally battling my mind and I was so ready and done after three months. That’s a lot to take mentally. A year is a long time for elite athletes. It feels more than a year in your body, especially gymnastics, the impact we have. It’s your whole body, it’s not just your legs, your feet or your arms, we have to make sure that your whole body is under control ”he sentenced.